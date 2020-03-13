Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in 58.com by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,674,000 after buying an additional 769,734 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,331,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in 58.com by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 469,306 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in 58.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,502,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 58.com by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,797,000 after acquiring an additional 101,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Get 58.com alerts:

NYSE WUBA traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41. 58.com Inc has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WUBA. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CICC Research cut 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.