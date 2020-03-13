Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 2,287 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,119. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zscaler Inc has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,068,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $41,689.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,485 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,642. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

