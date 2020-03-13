Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 64,050 Shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 753.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,050 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Sohu.com worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 245.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOHU traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. 582,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,924. Sohu.com Ltd – has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.55. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOHU. ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sohu.com from $11.00 to $9.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sohu.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

