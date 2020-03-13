Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,001 Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,343,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Autohome by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,577 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 301,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,107,000 after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 107,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. China International Capital downgraded Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CICC Research cut Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

NYSE:ATHM traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,314. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33. Autohome Inc has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.55 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 38.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

