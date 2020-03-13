Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 72,759 DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.71. 1,265,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,478. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOYU. Morgan Stanley lowered DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.90 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

