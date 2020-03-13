Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,491 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Tripadvisor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,907 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,547 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,387,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,722. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.84.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.