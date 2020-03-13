Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $699,000 Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,941,000 after purchasing an additional 556,214 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,185,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,850,000 after buying an additional 61,008 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in LivePerson by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,776,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after buying an additional 449,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,788,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,183,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,873,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

LivePerson stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.67. 1,540,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. Analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,497 shares of company stock worth $2,449,655. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.