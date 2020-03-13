Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $748,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 208.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,095,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 94,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 41,410 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 179,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $9.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,553. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

