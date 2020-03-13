Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $856,000 Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Verisign by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,685,000 after acquiring an additional 467,743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,043,000 after purchasing an additional 323,284 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 415,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 185,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 695.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 211,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 185,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114,593 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $16.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.62. 1,016,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,666. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.77 and a twelve month high of $221.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.41 and a 200 day moving average of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

