Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $905,000 Holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GrubHub stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,500,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.32 and a beta of 1.14.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. GrubHub’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRUB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

In other news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $73,251.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,848.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $158,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,934.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,425 shares of company stock worth $1,916,894. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

