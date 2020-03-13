Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $908,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 634.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 45,597 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $18.09 on Friday, hitting $292.34. The company had a trading volume of 260,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.05. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $225.43 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.43 and a 200-day moving average of $342.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

