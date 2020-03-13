Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $913,000 Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,707,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,300,000 after purchasing an additional 188,769 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,473,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 317,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,442,000 after acquiring an additional 444,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Match Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 504,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,461,000 after buying an additional 116,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Match Group Inc has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

