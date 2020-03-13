Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Raine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 152.2% in the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after buying an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.3% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 109,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.23.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,161 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $9.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.79. 6,163,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $87.25 and a one year high of $127.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

