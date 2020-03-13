Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 3,253 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Textron by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 23.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,710,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

