Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 650 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,960 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWXT traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. SunTrust Banks upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

