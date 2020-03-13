Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.89. 86,376,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,226,472. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

