Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after buying an additional 97,979 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.35. 1,130,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,271. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $570,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,980,077.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $84,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,974.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,384 shares of company stock valued at $18,003,831 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

