Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLDR. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.47. 8,642,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudera Inc has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLDR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

In other Cloudera news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $68,167.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,688.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 375,361 shares of company stock worth $4,356,495. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

