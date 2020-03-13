Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,552 Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,112,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in GDS by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in GDS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in GDS by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDS. ValuEngine raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of GDS traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.79. 1,850,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,894. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.80 and a beta of 2.39. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

