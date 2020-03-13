Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 4,037 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

GE traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. 110,065,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,705,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

