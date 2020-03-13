Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 4,717 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,322,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,704 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,899 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,601,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,813,000 after purchasing an additional 931,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. 64,610,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,483,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.