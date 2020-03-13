Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 6,226 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $20,668,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,359.0% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,461,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,259 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,936,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,165 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,869,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,996,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,979,000 after purchasing an additional 833,543 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRTEA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,530,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

