Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $1.23 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $486,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,612,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TCOM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

TCOM traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,396,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,843. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.64. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.91.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.