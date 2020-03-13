Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $762,000 Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Okta by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 469.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 33,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,508. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $82,457.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,533.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,977 shares of company stock worth $18,237,480. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit