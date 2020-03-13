Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $762,000 Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Okta by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 469.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 33,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,508. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $82,457.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,533.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,977 shares of company stock worth $18,237,480. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

