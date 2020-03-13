Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,770,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,092. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $92.80 and a 1 year high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

