Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.76% and a negative net margin of 938.65%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million.

NASDAQ:MGEN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. 2,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.65. Miragen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

