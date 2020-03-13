National Bank Financial Cuts Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) Price Target to C$13.00

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s current price.

PL has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Pinnacle Renewable stock traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.85. 79,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.16. Pinnacle Renewable has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.13 million and a PE ratio of -18.00.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

