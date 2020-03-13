National Bank Financial Trims TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Target Price to C$1.00

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMAC Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered TMAC Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TMAC Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.50.

Get TMAC Resources alerts:

TMR stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.56. 229,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,526. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.50. TMAC Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$6.95. The company has a market cap of $60.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for TMAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.