Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Neonode had a negative net margin of 79.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.58%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ NEON traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. 1,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,373. The company has a market cap of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.97. Neonode has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEON shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

