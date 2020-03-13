Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.18. Neonode shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 74,583 shares trading hands.

The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Neonode had a negative net margin of 79.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.58%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter.

Get Neonode alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEON shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.