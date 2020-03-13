Norish plc (LON:NSH) Raises Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

Norish plc (LON:NSH) declared a dividend on Friday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Norish’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:NSH remained flat at $GBX 84 ($1.10) during trading on Friday. 10,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.67. Norish has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.38.
About Norish
