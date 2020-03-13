Norish plc (LON:NSH) Raises Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

Norish plc (LON:NSH) declared a dividend on Friday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Norish’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:NSH remained flat at $GBX 84 ($1.10) during trading on Friday. 10,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.67. Norish has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.38.

About Norish

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, North West Cold Storage, South East Cold Storage, and Dairy Farming segments.

