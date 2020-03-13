Northland Securities Lowers Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to Market Perform

Northland Securities lowered shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ring Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.66.

REI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 649,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,640. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

