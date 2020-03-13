Northland Securities Lowers Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to Market Perform

Northland Securities lowered shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ring Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.66.
REI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 649,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,640. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65.
About Ring Energy
Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.
See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.