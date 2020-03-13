NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.20) by ($7.80), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NCNA stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. NuCana has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $19.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $204.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of NuCana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

