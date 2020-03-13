NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.20) by ($7.80), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NCNA stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. NuCana has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $19.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $204.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of NuCana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Earnings History for NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit