NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 21,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,037. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $24.62 on Friday, reaching $240.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,826,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.86 and a 200-day moving average of $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.