Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $994.01

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 994.01 ($13.08) and last traded at GBX 999.92 ($13.15), with a volume of 610794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,077.50 ($14.17).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCDO. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 932 ($12.26) target price on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,299.13 ($17.09).

The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion and a PE ratio of -40.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,182.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,248.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47.

In related news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total transaction of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58). Insiders have purchased a total of 37 shares of company stock valued at $45,674 over the last 90 days.

About Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

