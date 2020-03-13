Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Roy Winston Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Roy Winston acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,220. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -125.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,797,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,419,000 after buying an additional 582,238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,387,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after buying an additional 235,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after buying an additional 384,794 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 910,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,223,000 after buying an additional 118,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 856,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,814,000 after buying an additional 399,577 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

