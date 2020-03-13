Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Parsons by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Parsons by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Parsons by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Parsons by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Parsons by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 30,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PSN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.33. 386,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09. Parsons Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). Parsons had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $928.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Parsons Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

