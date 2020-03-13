PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of ($5.80) million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,723. The stock has a market cap of $350.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.43. PDL BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

PDLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.