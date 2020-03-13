PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PetIQ worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 825,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 269,685 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 731,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 62,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 329,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 56,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 29.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 60,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In other PetIQ news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,770,475 over the last ninety days. 23.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PETQ. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

PETQ stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 520,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,632. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. PetIQ Inc has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.