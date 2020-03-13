Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRNB opened at $49.50 on Friday. Principia Biopharma has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $75.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRNB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In other news, insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $272,112.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,003,262. 28.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

