Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFIE. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 327,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 589,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 45.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 680,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 211,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFIE remained flat at $$0.93 on Friday. 86,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,738. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.02.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

