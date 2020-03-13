Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Profire Energy stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.66. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFIE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Profire Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

