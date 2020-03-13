Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PTI opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTI. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

