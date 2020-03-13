ProxyNode 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $50.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $44,570.21 and $50.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00911053 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00027957 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001939 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000819 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 156,592,136 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

