PSI Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. 9,698,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.49. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

