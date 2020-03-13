PSI Advisors LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFC traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. 4,180,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,062. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

