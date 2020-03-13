PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($1.19). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. The business had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTCT. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,414 shares of company stock worth $869,111 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

