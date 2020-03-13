Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quebecor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.00.

Shares of QBR.B stock traded up C$3.07 on Friday, hitting C$30.66. 1,408,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 648.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$29.25 and a 1-year high of C$34.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.96.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

