Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quebecor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.00.

Shares of QBR.B stock traded up C$3.07 on Friday, hitting C$30.66. 1,408,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 648.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$29.25 and a 1-year high of C$34.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.96.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

