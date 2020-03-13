RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%.

RADA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 9,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 0.62. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Get RADA Electronic Ind. alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.