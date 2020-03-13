Raymond James Analysts Give Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) a $40.00 Price Target

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) has been given a $40.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WPM. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $24.11. 6,701,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,824. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 126.90, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.07.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,633,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

