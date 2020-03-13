Raymond James Analysts Give Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) a $40.00 Price Target

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) has been given a $40.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WPM. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.
Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $24.11. 6,701,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,824. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 126.90, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.07.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,633,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
